WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Chicago Teachers Vote To Return To Classrooms

SMS
Chicago Teachers Vote To Return To Classrooms
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
February 10, 2021
February 10, 2021
The Chicago Teachers Union says roughly two-thirds of voting educators approved the proposal.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Chicago teachers have agreed to a plan that would allow students to return to classrooms.

The Chicago Teachers Union says roughly two-thirds of voting educators approved the proposal.

The plan pushes for more teacher vaccinations and sets guidelines for school closures in case of COVID-19 spikes.

Some special education and pre-kindergarten children could be back in classrooms by tomorrow.

Elementary and middle school students could return gradually starting March 1.

SMS