Chicago Teachers Vote To Return To Classrooms

The Chicago Teachers Union says roughly two-thirds of voting educators approved the proposal.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Chicago teachers have agreed to a plan that would allow students to return to classrooms.

The Chicago Teachers Union says roughly two-thirds of voting educators approved the proposal.

The plan pushes for more teacher vaccinations and sets guidelines for school closures in case of COVID-19 spikes.

Some special education and pre-kindergarten children could be back in classrooms by tomorrow.

Elementary and middle school students could return gradually starting March 1.