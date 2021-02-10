Chicago Teachers Vote To Return To Classrooms

February 10, 2021
The Chicago Teachers Union says roughly two-thirds of voting educators approved the proposal.
Chicago teachers have agreed to a plan that would allow students to return to classrooms.
The plan pushes for more teacher vaccinations and sets guidelines for school closures in case of COVID-19 spikes.
Some special education and pre-kindergarten children could be back in classrooms by tomorrow.
Elementary and middle school students could return gradually starting March 1.