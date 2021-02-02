Negotiations Between Chicago Schools, Teachers Union Continues

Students are continuing virtual classes Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 60,000 Chicago students who were supposed to have returned to their classrooms by today are now sticking with online learning as negotiations continue between the school district and the teachers union.

Parents say they're having a tough time juggling the changes.

"It's really hard to plan," said Carolina Barrera Tobon. "You know, I have friends that are telling me I was supposed to take my kids into school tomorrow. I can't work from home. My employer is not letting me work from home. What do I do? This sort of like lack of knowledge in terms of preparation, what to expect, I think, is just making everything worse."