Chicago Schools' Reopening Plan in Limbo

Plans to reopen one of the largest school districts in the country have stalled.





More than 60 thousand Chicago Public School students and 10 thousand more teachers and staff members were supposed to start school today... For the first time since last March.

But negotiations are at a stand-still... And could cause a strike or lockout.

The Chicago Teacher's Union is fighting for better COVID-19 safety measures.

Chicago's Mayor-- Lori Lightfoot pushed back on students returning... To tomorrow... But said she expects teachers to show up to work today.

"We have to get a deal done, so there's no reason why that shouldn't

happen. And educators, we need you." Said Lightfoot "We know how much you love your kids. You wouldn't be teachers if you didn't."

The district has said if the teachers do not show up... It would be an illegal strike.

But the union argues the district would force teachers to strike by locking them out.