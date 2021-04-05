Chicago Police Releasing Video Of Shooting That Killed 13-Year-Old

Police described the shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo as an "armed confrontation."

The Chicago Police Department says it will release footage of a police shooting that happened last week. Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo was killed.

Police say that footage will be available after the boy's family is able to review it.

The teen's mother says she didn't find out her son had been killed for about two days. She says police haven't given her many details about what happened.

Police described the situation as an "armed confrontation."