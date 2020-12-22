Chicago Officers Placed On Desk Duty After Wrongly Targeted Raid

Body camera footage shows officers breaking down the door to the woman's house then handcuffing her while she was naked.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says all the police officers involved in a raid that wrongly targeted a social worker last year have been placed on desk duty.

The mayor's administration attempted to block the videos from being aired on a local TV station.

Lightfoot has since apologized to the woman.