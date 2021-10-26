Chicago City Council To Vote On Universal Basic Income

Chicago City Council To Vote On Universal Basic Income
By Newsy Staff
October 26, 2021
Chicago is preparing to take up the idea of universal basic income, also known as UBI

The City Council could vote as soon as Wednesday on a plan that would provide as many as 5,000 households with $500 a month. 

If it passes, it would be the nation's largest UBI program.   

The idea was championed by former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang. Yang promised to create a federal UBI program giving $1,000 a month to every American over the age of 18. He believed it would give Americans the chance to pay off debt, start a business or finish school. 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot put forth the $31.5 million program as part of her proposed 2022 budget.  

The one-year pilot program will be funded by the nearly $2 billion the city received as part of the American rescue plan for COVID-19. 

While Chicago's may be one of the largest UBI initiatives, in terms of dollars, it's not alone in testing the distribution of so-called "free money."   

Some 22 cities, towns and communities across the country have instituted a UBI program.   

Among them: Denver, Colorado, and Stockton, California. 

Chicago's mayor has said her pushing of the program came about by her own childhood memories of hardship while growing up in Ohio. 

A 2019 report by the City of Chicago revealed that about 18% of the population lives below or at the poverty level.

