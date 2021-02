Jeep has been selling the Cherokee for more than 40 years.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using its name on SUVs.

The Chief of the Cherokee Nation says the tribe's name on the side of a vehicle is not an honor, even if it is well-intended.

Jeep says it chooses vehicle names carefully to celebrate Native American people, but welcomes an open dialogue with the tribe over this issue.

Jeep has been selling the Cherokee for more than 40 years.