Checking Up On Global Supply Chains

Before COVID – a lot of us probably hadn’t given a second thought to the supply chain.

But two years into the pandemic, we’ve seen how bottlenecks can wreak havoc on our lives, from manufacturers to shippers to distributors and to us at home.

Despite economies here and around the world recovering, economists expect the supply chain problems to last well into late this year — and possibly into 2023.

So why aren’t the bottlenecks evening out?