Census Bureau Says It Needs 4 Extra Months For 2020 Count

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau is asking for more time to get accurate U.S. population data, which would in turn delay data on how to apportion representatives in the U.S. House.

On Monday, the Census Bureau said it would need an extra four months to finish data collection and deliver results once its offices reopen June 1.

Census field data collection has been on hold since mid-March and was supposed to resume in April. But since the coronavirus continues to spread, the bureau doesn't think it will be able to get accurate numbers by the current deadline.

The proposed extension would, of course, shift the entire census timeline.

Under its proposal, the bureau would keep collecting data until Oct. 31. Once the data's sorted, the bureau would deliver apportionment data to the president no later than April 31, 2021, and redistricting data to states by July 2021 — about five months later than usual.