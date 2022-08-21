Celebrities Setting Boundaries To Prioritize Mental Health

Celebrities are prioritizing their mental health over fame and fortune, kicking stigma to the curb.

Actor Jonah Hill says he won't be promoting his movies anymore because press tours triggers anxiety attacks for him.

But Hill is just one of a handful of celebrities who are putting their foot down and setting boundaries to protect their mental health.

Spider Man actor Tom Holland also came forward by taking a break from social media. Holland says he gets caught in an unhealthy spiral when he reads things about himself online.

In the music world, country group "Lady A" is postponing their "Request Line Tour" to help band member Charles Kelley on his journey to sobriety.

And probably one of the most memorable moments in recent sports history is when U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles refused to compete in Beijing because she wasn't in a good mental state to compete.

These are just a few of the celebrities prioritizing their mental health over fame and fortune. But what is driving them to set these boundaries involving their careers? Dr. Amanda Calhoun joins Newsy to explain.