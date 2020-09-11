CDC Using New Method To Report Coronavirus Death Rates

The CDC will now report the death ratio by age.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using a new method to report coronavirus death rates.

The CDC will now report the death ratio by age. With the new method, the CDC says less than one percent of people who contracted the virus have died from it — except in the case of patients over the age of 70.

The death rate for those 70 and older is more than five times that of younger people.

Contains footage from CNN.