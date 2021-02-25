CDC Launches Tool To Help Americans Find COVID Vaccination Sites

The site helps you locate vaccination centers near you and shows which vaccines the site has in stock.

Are you one of the people who wants to get vaccinated but can't seem to find out where to go? Well, a new tool from the CDC just might help.

Vaccinefinder.org can be used to not only locate where to get shots but also see which vaccines providers have in stock.

All users have to do is plug in their ZIP codes into vaccinefinder.org and available locations will pop up around you.

While you can't make appointments through the site, you can contact the locations directly.