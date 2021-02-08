CDC To Announce New In-Person School Requirements

President Joe Biden says the CDC will lead with "science-based judgement" in order to reconvene in-person learning.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden said the CDC will announce requirements for schools to reopen this week.

In his interview with CBS, the president said it's time to open schools again, but only if they can do it safely.

"You have to have fewer people in the classroom. You have to have ventilation systems that have been reworked," President Biden said. "Our CDC commissioner is gonna be coming out with science-based judgment, within I think as early as Wednesday as to lay out what the minimum requirements are."

A lot of schools are trying to decide how to begin in-person learning again. In some cases, teachers unions and school districts have clashed over how to do it safely.