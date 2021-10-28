CDC: Seven-Day Daily Average Of COVID Cases Has Gone Down

Director Rochelle Walensky urged people Thursday to get vaccinated and continue wearing a mask.

When it comes to battling COVID, the director of the CDC says the U.S. is "headed in the right direction" but people must stay "vigilant."

During a briefing, Director Rochelle Walensky reported the seven-day daily average of COVID-19 cases has gone down to an estimated 65,000 per day.

That's a 16% reduction from last week.

Hospitalizations have fallen 54% since the last week of August.

But more than 1,000 Americans a day are still dying from the disease.

Walensky urged people Thursday to get vaccinated and continue wearing a mask.