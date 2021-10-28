CDC: Seven-Day Daily Average Of COVID Cases Has Gone Down

CDC: Seven-Day Daily Average Of COVID Cases Has Gone Down
By jessica wurst
October 28, 2021
When it comes to battling COVID, the director of the CDC says the U.S. is "headed in the right direction" but people must stay "vigilant." 

During a briefing, Director Rochelle Walensky reported the seven-day daily average of COVID-19 cases has gone down to an estimated 65,000 per day. 

That's a 16% reduction from last week. 

Hospitalizations have fallen 54% since the last week of August. 

But more than 1,000 Americans a day are still dying from the disease.  

Walensky urged people Thursday to get vaccinated and continue wearing a mask.

