CDC: Seven-Day Daily Average Of COVID Cases Has Gone Down

October 28, 2021
Director Rochelle Walensky urged people Thursday to get vaccinated and continue wearing a mask.
When it comes to battling COVID, the director of the CDC says the U.S. is "headed in the right direction" but people must stay "vigilant."
During a briefing, Director Rochelle Walensky reported the seven-day daily average of COVID-19 cases has gone down to an estimated 65,000 per day.
That's a 16% reduction from last week.
Hospitalizations have fallen 54% since the last week of August.
But more than 1,000 Americans a day are still dying from the disease.
Walensky urged people Thursday to get vaccinated and continue wearing a mask.