CDC Says Delta Variant Is As Contagious As Chickenpox

Internal documents obtained by the Washington Post say the war against the virus has changed.

The CDC says the delta variant is as contagious as the chickenpox.

The documents say vaccinated people are as likely as the unvaccinated to spread the delta variant, but they're much less likely to catch it or die from it. They also say the CDC must do a better job of convincing people vaccines work.

But one expert also says people need to step away from the notion that public health guidelines have anything to do with civil liberties.

Jeffrey Shaman, who is the director of the Climate and Health Program at Columbia University said: "I think in some sense we really needed leaders to come up and say, political leaders, maybe on the other side, say, we need to get over this. All right. You want to go to a restaurant, you're going to need to be vaccinated. You can't put people at risk."