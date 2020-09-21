CDC Removes Guidance Update On Coronavirus Transmission

The updated guidance had said it's mainly transmitted by small respiratory droplets or particles.

The CDC has removed new guidelines it posted last week on how the coronavirus is most commonly spread.

The updated guidance said the virus is mainly transmitted by small respiratory droplets or particles, like those in aerosols. And it warned that indoor areas without good ventilation generally increase the risk of infection.

But the agency removed that information from its website Monday morning. A top CDC official told The Washington Post "that does not reflect our current state of knowledge."

Before the now-removed guidance update, the CDC said large respiratory droplets at close range were responsible for spreading the virus, like from coughing and sneezing. The guidelines were changed on Friday but weren't widely noticed until after a CNN report came out Sunday.

Contains footage from CNN.