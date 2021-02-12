WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

CDC Releases Clearer Guidance On Reopening Schools

By Newsy Staff
February 12, 2021
The agency says vaccinating teachers is important, but not required, for safe reopenings.
The CDC said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and that vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite for reopening.

The agency released its road map for getting students back to classrooms amid a pandemic that has killed nearly 480,000 Americans. Officials said there's strong evidence now that schools can reopen, especially at lower grade levels. But its guidance is just that: It can't force schools to reopen. CDC officials were careful to say they're not calling for mandatory school reopenings.

