CDC Now Says People Without COVID-19 Symptoms Don't Need Testing

The CDC didn't give a reason for the change.

The CDC is changing course on its COVID-19 testing guidelines.

The agency now says some people without any symptoms don't need to get tested, even if they've come into contact with someone who has the virus.

Testing was previously recommended for anyone who came into close contact with an infected person.

Some doctors have expressed concern over how the change could affect contact tracing. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement the updated guidance doesn't undermine contact tracing or any other types of surveillance testing.

