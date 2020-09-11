CDC Makes Changes To International Air Travel Restrictions

Starting Monday, passengers coming into the U.S. from certain countries will no longer need to be directed to one of 15 airports.

The CDC is making a big change to air travel restrictions.

Starting Monday, passengers coming into the U.S. from certain countries will no longer need to be directed to one of 15 airports. It will also stop enhanced entry health screenings for those passengers.

Those measures were put in place earlier this year. They applied to passengers coming from China, Iran, Brazil and several European nations.

The CDC said it's changing policies because it now has a better understanding of how the virus spreads. The new strategy will include "pre-departure and post-arrival education, efforts to develop a potential testing framework with international partners, and illness response."