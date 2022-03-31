CDC Drops COVID-19 Cruise Ship Risk Warnings

The CDC still recommends all passengers stay current with their COVID vaccines before traveling on cruise ships.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its risk assessment of traveling on cruise ships Wednesday after more than two years of warning travelers about the dangers of contracting COVID-19 on a cruise amid the pandemic.

The removal of the notice doesn't mean the agency considers the activity to be without any risk.

The agency's decision was based on the decrease in coronavirus cases on ships over the last several weeks.