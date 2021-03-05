CDC Delays Guidance Protocols for Vaccinated People

According to a report from Politico, new guidelines were supposed to come out yesterday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The CDC delayed guidance for people who have been vaccinated.

According to a report from Politico, new guidelines were supposed to come out yesterday.

The new guidance is reportedly still being finalized, but it's expected to say people who are fully vaccinated can socialize with others in small groups inside -- without masks.

But it's expected to recommend you should still wear a mask and social distance in public.