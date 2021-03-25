CDC: Cruise Regulations Staying In Place Until November

In October, the CDC issued a "conditional sailing order," which requires testing of crew members and simulated voyages to test out COVID mitigation.

CDC COVID regulations for cruise ships will stay in place until November, despite an effort to lift the order early.

Cruise Lines International Association wants to get operations fully back up and running by July, pointing to the vaccine rollout and safety measures in place.

