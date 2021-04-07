CDC Chief: U.K. Variant Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain In U.S.

This variant is believed to be more contagious and adds to growing concerns as cases and hospitalizations surge in the U.S.

The head of the CDC says the COVID variant – first identified in the United Kingdom – is now the most common strain in the United States.

This variant is more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says that's contributing to rising case counts in recent weeks.

She's urging people to get vaccinated to stop the spread.