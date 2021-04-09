CDC Chief Says Racism Is 'Serious Public Health Threat'

She said the CDC will study the impact of how racism affects health and implement solutions to address it.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the fact that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color points to a larger problem.

"Racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans," she said in a statement. "As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation.

She said it goes beyond discrimination based on race or ethnicity and impacts where a person can live, worship and gather.

The agency also launched a new website to serve as a space for information on its efforts and dialogue on the issue.