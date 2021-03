Agents are being moved from the northern and coastal sectors to help with the surge of migrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is sending over 300 more agents to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The agency says they're being moved from the northern and coastal sectors to help with the surge of migrants trying to cross the border with Mexico.

According to government data, more than 5,700 unaccompanied children were in border facilities on Sunday.