'Captain Underpants' Spinoff Book Pulled For Racism

The author, Dav Pilkey, has apologized for including "harmful racial stereotypes" in the book.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A spinoff of the children's book "Captain Underpants" is being pulled off shelves.

Scholastic, which publishes the popular book series, said it "perpetuates passive racism."

The concerns are particularly about its 2010 book "The Adventures of Ook and Gluk."

The author, Dav Pilkey, has apologized for including "harmful racial stereotypes" in the book.

He plans to donate money from the book's sales to Asian advocacy groups.