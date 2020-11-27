Canada Could Soon Approve Pfizer Vaccine

Health Canada's chief medical adviser said it plans to make a final decision within two weeks.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate could soon be approved for use in Canada.

The Canadian government's health department is reviewing Pfizer's vaccine along with ones made by Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Health Canada's chief medical adviser said it plans to make a final decision within two weeks. That's around the same time the U.S. FDA is scheduled to meet to discuss approving Pfizer's vaccine.

Even if health Canada greenlights the vaccine next month, it expects Pfizer will not be able to ship the first doses to the country until January.