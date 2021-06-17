Californians Urged To Conserve Energy Amid Intense Heat Wave

Temperatures are reaching triple digits in parts of the state, raising concerns about wildfires and rolling blackouts.

There have been a handful of brush fires and wildfires sparked in California this week.

Parts of the state are experiencing triple digit temperatures and residents are being asked to conserve energy.

California's power grid operator issued the alert yesterday to reduce the strain on the system.

It asked people to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off all unnecessary lights and avoid using major appliances.

Officials say there are no expected rolling power outages but say that could change as it gets even hotter.