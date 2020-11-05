California Voters Pass Proposition 22

Ride-hailing and food delivery companies racked up a major win in California Tuesday.

A California labor law requires companies to classify gig workers as employees rather than independent contractors.

But voters passed Proposition 22, an exemption for app-based companies.

Supporters said they want drivers to maintain independence while still benefiting from minimum wage laws, while opponents say workers should be given employee protections such as paid leave.

