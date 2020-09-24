WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Bobcat Wildfire May Have Been Sparked By Utility Company Equipment

SMS
Bobcat Wildfire May Have Been Sparked By Utility Company Equipment
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
September 24, 2020
September 24, 2020
Southern California Edison says federal investigators have asked for a section of overhead conductor.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A huge, destructive wildfire near Los Angeles may have been sparked by a utility company's equipment. 

Southern California Edison says federal investigators have asked for a section of overhead conductor from a transmission facility in the area where the Bobcat Fire started two weeks ago. Edison says its equipment in that area reported an issue five minutes before the first report of a fire.

Firefighters are finally starting to get a handle on the blaze, but thousands are still under evacuation orders.

SMS