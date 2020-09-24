Bobcat Wildfire May Have Been Sparked By Utility Company Equipment

Southern California Edison says federal investigators have asked for a section of overhead conductor.

A huge, destructive wildfire near Los Angeles may have been sparked by a utility company's equipment.

Southern California Edison says federal investigators have asked for a section of overhead conductor from a transmission facility in the area where the Bobcat Fire started two weeks ago. Edison says its equipment in that area reported an issue five minutes before the first report of a fire.

Firefighters are finally starting to get a handle on the blaze, but thousands are still under evacuation orders.