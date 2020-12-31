California Reports First Case Of New COVID Variant

California becomes the second U.S. state to report a case of the new COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

Officials have discovered another case of the new and more infectious COVID-19 variant that was first detected in the U.K.

That's this is the second known case in the U.S.

Colorado has the other known case of this variant. A national guard member and Colorado officials say a second national guard member.. May have it too.They say the men were sent to help out at a nursing home dealing with an outbreak.They tested positive a day later. On Christmas Eve.A state lab is now looking at residents. And staff at that facility.Early results do not show the variant spreading there.