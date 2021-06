Governor Gavin Newsom has lifted all distancing rules and capacity limits on businesses.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

California – once a COVID hotspot – reopens today.

That means no more physical distancing or capacity limits for restaurants and other businesses.

Businesses are also given discretion on mask requirements.

Under the new rules, vaccinated people don't need a mask except in certain situations like taking public transportation.

The rules are stricter for unvaccinated people.