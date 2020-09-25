California Mushrooms May Be Contaminated With Salmonella

There have already been reports of 41 illnesses across 10 states with four hospitalizations.

There's a mushroom recall to tell you about tonight that is more likely to involve your local restaurant than your kitchen.

A company based in Santa Fe Springs, California, sold 5-pound bags of mushrooms that may be contaminated with salmonella. There have already been reports of 41 illnesses across 10 states with four hospitalizations. These are dried wood ear mushrooms, like the kind you might get in a bowl of ramen. The best advice from the CDC? If you're eating mushrooms from a restaurant, ask where they're from. And if you eat dried mushrooms, reconstitute them with boiling water to kill pathogens.