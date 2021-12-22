California Mandates COVID-19 Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order Tuesday from his personal Twitter account.

California is requiring health care workers to get COVID-19 booster shots — joining New Mexico as the second state to require the additional jab.

The state's hospitals aren't filling up with new COVID patients but there are fewer staff members to treat the patients they already have.

Governor Gavin Newsom says he wants to make sure hospitals are ready. He's expected to announce more details about his plan Wednesday.

70% of Californians have been fully vaccinated but only 42% have gotten a booster shot.