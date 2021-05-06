WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Case For California Governor

By Simon Kaufman
May 6, 2021
Jenner says she is fiscally conservative, more socially progressive and that California needs a compassionate disruptor.
Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out for one of the first times since announcing a run for governor of California.

In an interview on Fox News, Jenner explained where she stands politically.

"I have always been on the Republican side just because I have conservative economic values," Jenner said. "You know, the old same lower taxes, less regulations, you know, a more friendly business environment and we don't have that in California. But socially, I've been much more progressive all my life. I get it. People do need help."

Jenner said she was in favor of completely opening back up the state of California and said she supports a border wall between Mexico and the U.S.

In her first campaign ad, she says California needs a compassionate disruptor.

Jenner is hoping to face Gov. Gavin Newsom in an unexpected recall election.

