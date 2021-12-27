California Sees Spike In Hospitalizations Due To Omicron Variant

Despite high vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in California.

The spread of the Omicron variant has been particularly explosive in California. Over the week-long period ending Sunday, the state reported an average of 11,914 new coronavirus cases per day — a 73% jump from two weeks ago.

In San Francisco — one of the highest vaccinated populations in the U.S. — the number of people with severe symptoms from the virus is relatively low.

According the the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, only 10 people are in acute care there, meaning they're in serious condition or requiring ventilators.

Researchers say it's too early to tell what the impact of Omicron will have on a highly vaccinated area, but hospitals in the Bay Area aren't overwhelmed yet.