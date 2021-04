​Responsibilities include expanding Busch Dog Brew's flavor portfolio and serving as an ambassador for the product.

Busch Beer is in the market for a paw-fessional beer taster to test its Dog Brew.

One lucky pooch will get a $20,000 salary, plus pet insurance and free Dog Brew, which is bone broth.

Responsibilities include expanding Dog Brew's flavor portfolio and serving as an ambassador for the product.