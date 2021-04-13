Grocery Prices Are Up, And Experts Say That Won't Change Soon

Experts say stockpiling and supply disruption amid the pandemic have been driving prices up, and that it's likely going to continue.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Prices at grocery stores have been on the rise lately, and a new report says that's unlikely to change. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly consumer price index Tuesday. It shows the price of fruits and vegetables has gone up 2% since February. Meat, fish, and eggs have likewise gone up by a little less than 1%. Experts say stockpiling and supply disruption amid the pandemic have been driving those prices up.