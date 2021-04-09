newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Crowd At Buckingham Palace Reacts To Death Of Prince Philip
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Crowd At Buckingham Palace Reacts To Death Of Prince Philip
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
April 9, 2021
April 9, 2021
Newsy talked to mourners gathered at Buckingham Place after Prince Philip's death was announced.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
World NEWS
0:32
Tasnim News Agency via AP
Iran Frees Seized South Korean Ship Amid Dispute Over Funds
2:35
AP
Prince Philip, Husband To Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At Age 99
0:25
Orvil Samuel / AP
Volcano Erupts On Caribbean Island
0:37
Oded Balilty / AP
Holocaust Remembrance Day In Israel
0:41
Andy Wong / AP
China Warns U.S. Not To Boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
1:12
IRINN / AP
U.S. Officials Say First Day Of Talks With Iran Were Constructive
0:50
Norway Coast Guard / AP
Crew From Distressed Ship Rescued From 50-Foot Waves Near Norway
0:21
Charlie Riedel / AP
U.K. Begins Rollout Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
0:24
Ebrahim Noroozi / AP
Iranian Officials Indicted In Shooting Down Of Ukrainian Plane
0:23
HUSSEIN MALLA / AP
Jordan Prince Says He's Still Loyal To Brother After Coup Allegations
0:30
Carolyn Kaster / AP
U.S., Iran To Begin Indirect Talks In Vienna
0:25
Chiang Ying-ying / AP
Funerals Begin For Victims Of Taiwanese Train Crash
0:41
MOHAMMAD ABU GHOSH / AP
Jordan Says It Prevented A Plot To Destabilize The Country
0:27
Abir Sultan / AP
Israeli Prime Minister Is Back In Court
1:02
Filippo Monteforte / AP
Pope Francis Pushes for Equitable Vaccination Distribution
0:20
AP
Myanmar Military Cuts Off Country's Broadband Internet
0:18
Iranian Foreign Ministry / The Associated Press
World Powers Ready To Welcome U.S. Back To Iran Nuclear Deal
0:34
hsnews.com.tw / AP
Train Crash In Taiwan Kills At Least 51
6:35
Jennifer Smart / Newsy
Shedding Light On A Clifftop Massacre In Ethiopia
0:27
Vincent Yu / AP
7 Pro-Democracy Advocates Convicted In Hong Kong For Roles In Protests
0:23
Michel Euler / AP
France Imposes Third National Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Surge
0:15
Vincent Yu / AP
China Cuts Legislative Seats In Hong Kong
0:29
Themba Hadebe / AP
Johnson & Johnson To Provide African Union With 200M Vaccines
0:32
AP
Myanmar Protesters Hold "Garbage Strike"
0:38
Mohamed Elshahed / AP
Giant Container Ship Set Free In Suez Canal
0:29
Maxar Technologies / AP
Stuck Cargo Ship in Egypt's Suez Canal 'Partially Refloated'
0:57
AP
Bombing Kills 2, Injures 20 After Palm Sunday Mass In Indonesia
2:38
KGTV
KGTV: What We Know About The COVID-19 Variant In Brazil
1:19
AP
More Than 100 Killed In Myanmar As Military Cracks Down on Protests
0:24
Mark Schiefelbein / The Associated Press
China Sanctions Britons In Response To Western Criticism
2:44
In The Park Where Families Expelled To Mexico Wait, Fearing Kidnapping
0:20
Youm7 / AP
Egypt Train Crash Kills At Least 32 People
0:57
Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS / AP
Suez Canal Still Blocked By Cargo Ship
0:28
CNN
CDC: Cruise Regulations Staying In Place Until November
0:21
AP
U.K. Court Hearing For Mastercard Begins
0:25
Christie's
Banksy Painting Sells For A Record $23.2 Million
0:32
Vincent Yu / AP
Hong Kong Suspends Use Of Pfizer Vaccine, Cites Defective Packaging
0:31
Mark Baker / AP
Thousands Ordered To Evacuate As Extreme Floods Hit Australia
2:53
Flavia Cappellini
Italy Faces Another National Lockdown As COVID Cases Surge
0:27
Andy Wong / AP
China Sanctioned Over Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims
0:22
Markus Schreiber / AP
Germany Extends COVID-19 Lockdown As New Infections Spike
0:17
Brynn Anderson / AP
Royal Caribbean Will Resume Cruises This Summer
0:17
Rick Rycroft / AP
Australia Hit By Severe Floods
0:21
AP
Israel Prepares For Another Election
0:25
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Iran Reportedly Planned Attack On Fort McNair
1:01
Manish Swarup / AP
New Defense Secretary Tours Afghanistan Amid Military Exit Pressures
0:41
Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse / AP
Italy Mourns More Than 100,000 Deaths
1:33
AP
Alaska Summit Is Icy Opener To President Biden's Biggest Global Test
4:00
Luke Hanrahan
How Infecting Volunteers On Purpose Might Help Fight Against COVID
0:36
Kim Kyung-hoon / Reuters Pool / AP
Blinken, Austin Focused On North Korea's Nuclear Program
0:39
Andy Wong / AP
U.S. Sanctions 24 Additional Chinese Officials Ahead Of Meeting
1:24
AP
Experts Worry AstraZeneca Sidelining Will Compound Vaccine Hesitancy
0:22
Eraldo Peres / AP
Brazil Names Fourth Health Minister Since Pandemic Began
0:18
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
China Approves Fourth COVID Vaccine
0:24
Matt Dunham / AP
London Protesters March For Woman Killed By Police
0:53
Frank Augstein / AP
Sweden Joins List Of Nations Halting AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
0:51
Tiziana Fabi / Pool AFP / AP
LGBTQ Catholics Say Vatican Move Is 'Crushing'
0:27
Kazuhiro Nogi / AP
U.S., Japan Share Concern Over North Korea, China
0:40
AP
North Korea Warns U.S. Not To 'Cause A Stink'
0:31
Alessandra Tarantino / AP
Several EU Countries Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Use
0:33
Tiziana Fabi / AP
Vatican Says Catholic Churches Cannot Bless Gay Marriages
0:23
Andy Wong / AP
Apocalyptic Skies In China Amid Worst Sandstorm In A Decade
0:28
AP
Military Imposes Martial Law In Myanmar
0:34
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Secretary of State, Defense Secretary In Tokyo
2:39
AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar
Global Study Finds Young Adults At Higher Risk Of Mental Health Issues
0:14
Alexei Druzhinin / The Associated Press
Putin Calls Attack On Capitol 'A Stroll To The U.S. Congress'
0:39
Tatan Syuflana / The Associated Press
U.N. Calls For Myanmar Military To Stop Violence Against Protesters
0:21
Ed Andrieski / AP
Morocco Pursues Legalizing Medical Marijuana
0:18
David Zalubowski / AP
Potentially Historic Blizzard To Hit Parts Of Rockies, High Plains
0:42
Francisco Seco / AP
European Parliament Declares EU LGBTQ "Freedom Zone"
0:32
Andrew Harnik / AP
"Quad" Leaders Meeting To Discuss China
0:20
AP
U.N. Condemns Violence In Myanmar
0:46
Themba Hadebe / AP
Advocates Want Wealthy Nations To Help Poorer Ones Get Vaccine Access
2:53
Mil.ru
New Evidence Of Russian Air Strikes On Syrian Hospitals
0:29
Hiro Komae / AP
Japan Marks 10 Years Since Fukushima
2:22
AP Photo/Moises Castillo
Why Are So Many Migrant Kids Trekking Alone To The U.S. Border?
0:23
Jonathan Brady / PA / AP
Piers Morgan Leaves 'Good Morning Britain'
0:28
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
China, Russia To Build Lunar Station Possibly On The Moon
3:56
Generation Identity YouTube
The Viral Global Movement Giving U.S. White Nationalists A Boost
1:55
AP / Marco Ugarte
Mexico Relies On New Chinese Vaccines To Fight COVID-19
0:31
Omer Kuscu / AP
New Report Details Human Rights Violations Against Uyghur Muslims
0:29
Andrew Medichini / AP
Brazil Justice Tosses Out Former President Lula's Sentences
0:23
Jean-Francois Badias / AP
EU Lawmakers Lift Immunity Of 3 Catalan Separatists
0:34
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Women March For Equality On International Women's Day
0:53
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AP
U.S. Proposes Peace Agreement For Afghan Government
2:57
AP / Harpo Productions
Brits Shocked By Interview With Prince Harry and Meghan
1:49
Algonquin Young Readers / "Girlhood"
Empowering Girls Around The World Through Storytelling
0:23
Hadi Mizban / AP
Pope Francis Ends Epic Tour Of Iraq
0:24
Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / AP
Prince Harry, Meghan Chat With Oprah
0:42
AP
Pope Francis Ends Iraq Tour, Urging Christians To Forgive And Rebuild
1:08
Jon Super / AP
U.K. PM Johnson Says 'We're Ready' As Schools Set To Open Monday
0:51
AP
Pope Francis Meets With Top Iraqi Shiite Leader In Show Of Solidarity
2:37
AP
Desperate Migrants Flood System, Ignoring WH Pleas Not To Come
2:19
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis Starts Historic Iraq Trip To Boost Fading Christians
0:23
Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP
White House Calls For Release Of Myanmar Detainees
0:25
Andrew Medichini / AP
Pope Francis Visiting Iraq