British Health Chief: Back In Eye Of Storm

It’ll be late spring before the most vulnerable people will be vaccinated in the U.K.

The head of Britain's national health service said yesterday health workers are back "in the eye of the storm."

He said vaccinations are crucial.

"And of course, we're here this morning at one of the new NHS coronavirus vaccination centers, which represents perhaps the biggest ray of hope looking to the year ahead. People who are here have been vaccinated this morning are people in their 80s and 90s who would have been children when the health service was first established," said Simon Stevens.

That's Simon Stevens, head of the NHS in Britain.

Even as he sounds optimistic, the reality is the best-case scenario is that it'll be late spring before the most vulnerable people will be vaccinated in the U.K.

So, yes, vaccines are rolling out.

But it's going slowly just about everywhere.