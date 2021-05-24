British Black Lives Matter Activist In Critical Condition

Sasha Johnson is reportedly resting at London hospital after being shot in the head on Sunday.

Meanwhile, British activist Sasha Johnson is in critical condition at a London hospital after being shot in the head on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Johnson had helped organize Black Lives Matter protests in the city last year.

Authorities and a friend said it did not appear to be a targeted attack, though Johnson's political group — the Taking the Initiative Party — said she had received "numerous death threats" related to her activism. In a statement posted to Facebook on Monday, the party said Johnson had an operation and was resting with her parents.