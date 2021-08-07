newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Break Dancers Are Eager To Hit Olympic Stage In 2024
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Break Dancers Are Eager To Hit Olympic Stage In 2024
August 7, 2021
August 7, 2021
Dancers hope the sport will gain global respect.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
World NEWS
0:27
Petros Karadjias / AP
Massive Fire Rages Through Greek Island, Prompts More Evacuations
0:22
Lefteris Pitarakis / AP
U.N. Report Says Global Warming Is Nearing Limits
Rahmat Gul / AP
Taliban Assassinate Afghan Media Chief In Kabul
Kyodo News / AP
At Least 10 Passengers Injured In Stabbings On Tokyo Train
0:55
Vincent Yu / AP
China Criticizes U.S. Offer Of Refuge For Hong Kong Citizens
0:20
Czarek Sokolowski / AP
2 Belarus Coaches Removed From Olympics
0:25
Mohammad Zaatari / AP
Hezbollah Says It Fired Rockets After Israeli Airstrikes
Kyodo News / AP
Hiroshima Marks 76th Anniversary Of U.S. Atomic Bombing
0:20
Ariel Schalit / AP
Israel Launches Airstrikes On Lebanon In Response To Rockets
2:37
Luke Hanrahan
Vaccination Effort In U.K. Brings Relief
0:23
Christophe Ena / AP
W.H.O. Chief Calls For Pause On COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots
0:25
Ariel Schalit / AP
Israel Responds After 3 Rockets Launched From Lebanon
CHINATOPIX / AP
China Seals City As Its Worst Virus Outbreak In A Year Grows
0:37
Human Rights Center Viasna / AP
Leader Of Belarusian Exile Group Found Dead In Ukraine
Chinatopix / AP
China Orders Mass Testing in Wuhan Amid Delta Outbreak
AP
German Court Sets Trial Date For Former Nazi Guard
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
U.S. To Evacuate Journalists, Aid Workers From Afghanistan
0:28
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
U.S. Expands Afghan Refugee Program Eligibility
Luca Bruno / AP
Transgender Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Makes History At Olympics
0:32
Petr David Josek / AP
Poland Grants Visa To Belarusian Olympian Who Sought Asylum
0:16
Dake Kang / AP
Death Toll Triples To More Than 300 In Recent China Flooding
Fernando Vergara / AP
Canada Upsets U.S. In Women's Soccer Semifinal
0:24
UNICEF via AP
UN: 100K Children In Ethiopia's Tigray Region Face Deadly Malnutrition
0:28
Vincent Yu / AP
Hong Kong Protester Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
0:31
David Guttenfelder / AP
More Than 200 Afghans Arrive In U.S. On First Evacuation Flight
1:11
Ivan Valencia / AP
More Cubans Flee To U.S. Amid Political Turmoil, Government Crackdown
0:23
Oded Balilty / AP
Israel Approves COVID-19 Booster Shot For Elderly Population
0:26
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen
0:19
Li Ran / AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Meets With Taliban Leaders
3:24
Fernando Vergara / AP
Ex-Polygraph Chief: Polygraphs Need Not Deny Afghan Interpreters Visas
4:02
Scripps
U.S. Discus Thrower Shares How She Prepared For The Olympics
0:30
Elaine Thompson / AP
Biden Administration Monitoring U.K. Delta Spread
Koji Sasahara / AP
Tokyo Reports Record Number Of New COVID Cases
0:25
Mirko Wolf / DPA / AP
1 Dead, 16 Injured In Germany Chemical Complex Explosion
Riccardo De Luca / AP
Cardinal, 9 Others On Trial At Vatican In Money Scandals
0:57
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Agrees To End All Combat Operations In Iraq
0:17
Alessandro Tocco / LaPresse via AP
Wildfires Prompt Evacuations In Italy's Sardinia Region
Hassene Dridi / AP
Protests Continue In Tunisia After President Suspends Parliament
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.N. Says Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan Are Up 47% From 2020
3:38
Scripps
Some Border Towns Are Anxious About The Return Of Tourism
0:23
Susan Walsh / AP
Cuba Dismisses U.S. Sanctions As 'Irrelevant'
0:33
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
Bipartisan Bill To Add 8,000 Visas For Afghans
Ben Curtis / AP
Eritrean Refugees Under Attack In Ethiopia's Tigray War
0:27
Matias Delacroix / AP
Funeral For Haiti's President Held In His Hometown
0:21
Patrick Semansky / AP
Biden Administration Sanctions Cuban Officials Over Protest Response
1:07
Rahmat Gul / AP
Pentagon Officials Detail Taliban Advancement In Afghanistan
1:36
Kiichiro Sato/AP
Some Tokyo Residents 'Anxious' Olympics Will Fuel COVID-19 Rebound
0:27
Twitter / @PaulChelimo
Officials: Olympic Beds Meant To Promote Recycling
0:27
Norwegian Handball Federation
Women's Handball Team Fined For Not Wearing Bikini Bottoms
3:11
Luke Hanrahan
Confronting Extreme Weather & Climate Change In Europe
0:27
Paul Sancya / AP
Canada To Reopen Border To Fully Vaccinated Americans On August 9
0:35
Jon Gambrell / AP
Investigation Finds Spyware Used By Governments To Target "Activists"
0:22
Joseph Odelyn / AP
Haiti's Interim Prime Minister To Step Down
0:35
Alberto Pezzali / AP
England Lifts Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions
2:55
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Cubans Call On U.S. To Intervene Amid Historic Uprisings
2:03
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Group Looks For Ways To Help Cubans
2:37
WXYZ
WXYZ: Canada's Prime Minister Signals U.S. Border Could Reopen Soon
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Cuban Americans Rally To Support Family And Friends
Lewis Joly / AP
Eiffel Tower Reopens, COVID Passes Required Starting Next Week
Andrew Medichini / AP
Pope Reverses Benedict, Reimposes Restrictions On Latin Mass
2:11
KMGH
KMGH: Holocaust Survivor Inspires Others Through Art
0:49
Michel Euler / AP
Protesters In France Rally Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Pass
0:29
Fernando Llano / AP
Haitian Security Chief In Custody Following Assassination Of President
AP
South Africa Deploys 25,000 Troops To Quell Rioting, At Least 117 Dead
1:39
WFTX
WFTX: Cuban Protests May Test Florida's New 'Anti-Riot' Law
8:01
Newsy / Jennifer Smart
Cameroon's Conflict Puts Schools In The Crossfire
0:28
Jon Super / AP
4 Arrested Over Online Abuse Of England Soccer Players
0:17
Christoph Reichwein / DPA / TNN / AP
Over 40 Dead, Dozens Missing In Heavy Europe Floods
0:32
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. To Evacuate Interpreters, Other Aides From Afghanistan
3:14
Omid Mahmoodi
Afghan Interpreters Fear Being Left Out Of U.S. Evacuation Plans
2:09
AP / Eliana Aponte
Cuba Under Internet Blackout After Anti-Government Protests
0:18
Ali Greeff / AP
Rioting, Looting Continues In South Africa, Deaths Up To 72
0:31
Laurent Cipriani / AP
France Vaccination Requirements Spark Vaccination Rush
1:49
Marta Lavandier / AP
Cubans In Miami Consider Boating To The Island To Support Protests
2:49
AP / Ramon Espinosa
White House Reviewing Policy On Cuba Following Protests
Themba Hadebe / AP
6 Dead In South Africa Riots Over Jailing Of Ex-Leader Jacob Zuma
0:40
Peter Byrne / PA / AP
Police Investigate Racist Abuse Of Three England Players
0:25
Ahmad Seir / AP
Top U.S. Commander To Exit Afghanistan Amid Taliban Surge
3:10
Newsy
New CDC Dog Ban Impacting Soldiers, Diplomats Overseas
Stephane de Sakutin / AP
France To Pull More Than 2,000 Troops From Africa's Sahel
0:24
Mahmud Hossain Opu / AP
52 Dead In Bangladesh Factory Fire As Workers Locked Inside
1:35
Altaf Ahmad
Lebanon's Economic Crisis Reaches A Boiling Point
Sakchai Lalit / AP
Lockdowns In Asia As Some Nations See 1st Major Virus Surges
2:32
Newsy
Kabul Residents Tell Newsy They Fear Taliban Return
2:25
Joseph Odelyn / AP
2 Haitian Americans Arrested In Connection With Assassination
Shiraaz Mohamed / AP
Rights Groups Hail Imprisonment Of South Africa's Ex-Leader
Francisco Seco / AP
EU Fines 4 German Car Makers $1B Over Emission Collusion
1:52
AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File
Haiti In Turmoil After Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
Chinese Social Media Giant WeChat Deletes LGBT Accounts
0:32
Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated At Home
Alessandra Tarantino / AP
Pope, Recovering Well, Had 'Severe' Narrowing Of His Colon
5:58
Pandemic Outlook In The U.S., Around The World
2:56
Newsy
Newsy Gets A Pandemic Vibe Check
Tsafrir Abayov / AP
Israel Blocks Law That Keeps Out Palestinian Spouses
0:53
Kin Cheung / AP
9 Arrested In Alleged Hong Kong Bomb Plot
0:29
Rahmat Gul / AP
Afghan Military Says U.S. Left Bagram Airfield At Night Without Notice