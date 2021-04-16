Brazil's Hospitals Can't Keep Up With COVID Cases

Hospitals are reportedly running so low on critical supplies that some patients are being intubated without sedatives.

Brazil's hospitals are struggling as COVID continues to spread across the country, killing an average of 3,000 people per day.

Hospitals are also running out of oxygen.

Medical experts say a lack of widespread testing and restrictions have contributed to the spread of the virus, which is also infecting children and babies in the country.