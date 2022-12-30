Brazil Mourns Pelé, Who Made Every Part Of The Country Proud

Pelé, Brazil's Mighty King Of 'Beautiful Game,' Has Died
The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021 and had been hospitalized for the last month.LEARN MORE
The soccer star died Thursday at the age of 82.
With Pelé's death, Brazilians have lost a piece of their hearts.
On Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema beach, the news broke when Paulo Vinicius was playing soccer with his 9-year-old nephew.
“Pelé represents the best of Brazil: its people, its working class,” said Vinicius, 38, a physical-education instructor. “Pelé gives a sense of identity to the Brazilian people.”
The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021 and had been hospitalized for the last month.LEARN MORE
In the coastal city of Santos, where Pelé made his name, Nicolas Oliveira, 18, was outside the stadium along with roughly 200 others. Oliveira said even replays of Pelé’s sensational playing make him swell with emotion.
“Pelé is a Black man from the interior of Minas Gerais state,” Oliveira said. “I’m here because of what he did, for the soccer he played, for the soccer he improved and for the future players he helped mold and inspire.”
Everton Luz, a 41-year-old lawyer, was crying outside the hospital with a Santos club flag wrapped around him. He had come directly from work to pay tribute to the player whose performances had electrified his own dad, and prompted decades of stories.
Luz recounts those stories to his own two children, and shows them videos of the idol. He recalled seeing Pelé in person once, watching a game at a stadium.
“We managed to get close to his box, and he waved goodbye,” Luz said. “He was an example of the Brazilian, of what we could become.”
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Protesters are demanding ousted leader Castillo’s freedom, Boluarte’s resignation, and the immediate scheduling of elections to pick a new president.By Hugo Curotto / AP
The declaration includes the suspension of the rights of “personal security and freedom,” including the rights of assembly and freedom of movement.By Jose Sotomayor / AP
Lawmakers voted 101-6 to remove President Pedro Castillo from office after he tried to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote.By Martin Mejia / AP
The rule defines which "waters of the United States" are protected by the Clean Water Act.By AP
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus Nov. 13.By Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility / AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed strengthening ties between Moscow and Beijing during a virtual meeting Friday.By AP