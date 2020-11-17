Boy Scouts Of America Faces Over 90,000 Sex Abuse Claims

The deadline to submit a claim was Monday as the organization faces bankruptcy.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Nearly 90,000 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America.

The deadline to submit a claim was Monday as the organization faces bankruptcy.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year after the organization faced hundreds of lawsuits accusing scout leaders of sex abuse.

Some of these cases we're talking about are decades old.

The bankruptcy case will determine the compensation fund to pay out settlements for claims that are upheld.