Board Members Of TX Power Grid Company Resign After Outage

Five members of the Texas grid operator, including the chair, submitted a joint letter of resignation.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Fallout continues from the massive power outages in Texas.

Top board members of the electric reliability council of Texas known as ERCOT have resigned.

The members said their resignations should allow the state to decide what's next and acknowledged the recent criticism about out-of-state board members.

More than 4 million Texans lost power in last week's winter storm.