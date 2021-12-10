Blue Origin Puts Van Horn, Texas In The Spaceflight Spotlight

The little Texas town of Van Horn is having a moment, thanks to a billionaire shooting for the stars. Just don’t call it a comeback.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

If the decline of the railroad, the paving of an interstate and urban booms were the symptoms of Van Horn’s ailing, space just might be a shot in the arm.

When a billionaire logistics man with his head in the stars came to town, Van Horn was forgotten to most of America. But as Jeff Bezos blasted off the launch pad for his very own trip to space, the tiny town became an international stage.

James Packard talks to residents of Van Horn, Texas, about what the new space race might mean for them.