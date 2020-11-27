Bloomberg: AstraZeneca Wants To Hold Another Vaccine Trial

AstraZeneca's CEO reportedly wants to intentionally test a one-and-a-half dose regimen after receiving mixed results from the drugmaker's trial.

AstraZeneca's CEO says the company needs to conduct another global trial for its vaccine. That's according to a report from Bloomberg.

AstraZeneca initially said its vaccine showed 62 percent effectiveness when taken as a full two-dose regimen.

It also said the vaccine was up to 90 percent effective when participants were given a dose and a half. But the difference in dosages was apparently a mistake.

Some of the vials used in the trial had a lower concentration of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca's CEO wants to administer that one-and-a-half dosage intentionally and see if the 90 percent efficacy results hold up.