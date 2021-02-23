Blinken: U.S. Ready To Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal

The U.S. Secretary of State says Iran showed signs it was moving away from the nuclear deal.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the country is ready to return to the Iran nuclear deal, but only if iran shows strict compliance.

Blinken made the comments after Iran showed signs over the weekend it was moving away from the nuclear deal, also known as JCPOA.

"If Iran returns to full compliance with the Iran deal, the United States would be prepared to do the same," said U.S. Department of State Spokesman Ned Price. "We would then use the JCPOA as a basis for a longer and stronger agreement and negotiate follow on agreements to cover other areas of concern, including Iran's ballistic missile program."

On Sunday, the International Atomic Energy Agency chief told reporters after an emergency trip to Tehran that Iran’s government would begin offering less access to U.N. weapons inspectors.