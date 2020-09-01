Black Former McDonald's Franchisees Sue For Racial Discrimination

The 52 former franchisees owned around 200 stores between them before being forced to sell them over the past decade.

More than 50 Black former franchisees of McDonald's restaurants claim they were racially discriminated against and not given the same opportunities as their White counterparts.

The 52 former franchisees owned around 200 stores between them before being forced to sell them over the past decade. They filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday in Chicago, where McDonald's is based. It accuses the company of giving them locations with lower sales volumes and higher security costs. They're seeking compensation of around $4 to $5 million per store.

McDonald's denied the allegations and defended its history with Black franchisees, despite a troubled history including boycotts, charges of discrimination and other lawsuits.